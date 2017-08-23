United Wholesale Mortgage promotes Sarah DeCiantis to chief marketing officer

United Wholesale Mortgage announced the promotion of Sarah DeCiantis to chief marketing officer. DeCiantis previously served as vice president of marketing since joining the company in 2014.

“Sarah has been an amazing leader at our company for years and helped build the top marketing team in the country,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM. “She has been the key driver behind UWM's strategic approach to marketing, which has helped catapult us to the No. 1 wholesale lender in America. I am excited that she will take on an even bigger role as we work towards our aggressive growth plans at UWM.”

DeCiantis will oversee marketing and strategy for UWM. Since she joined the company in 2014, DeCiantis built out a 30-person marketing team and transformed it from sales support to a driver of sales.

“I’m honored to take on this leadership role at UWM,” DeCiantis said. “We’ve built one of the top marketing teams in the country with incredibly skilled, creative people, and I’m looking forward to taking the company to the next level in this new role.”

DeCiantis will continue to direct the company’s marketing, public relations, advertising, social media, creative and CRM initiatives.

"Everyone is working toward the common goal of being the best, whether it’s technology, client service, marketing, anything. We’re going to continue to provide mortgage brokers the tools and marketing support to help them compete in their local markets,” DeCiantis said.

Before joining UWM, DeCiantis served as the director of partnership marketing for Palace Sports & Entertainment and was previously an account leader at advertising agencies McCann, Campbell-Ewald and Doner.