Investments Lending The Ticker

Arvest Bank to acquire Bear State Bank in $391 million deal

Deal brings together banks with branches in Southeast and Southwest

August 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Arkansas Arvest Bank Arvest Bank Group Bear State Bank Bear State Financial Community bank Mergers and acquisitions
Board Room

In a deal that will combine two Arkansas-based community banks, Bear State Financial, the parent company of Bear State Bank, and Arvest Bank announced Tuesday that Arvest will be acquiring Bear State in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $391 million.

The deal values Bear State, which trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BSF,” at $10.28 per share. For reference, Bear State’s stock closed Monday’s trading at $9.20, and the stock is up on Tuesday’s acquisition news, trading above $10 for the first time since January.

Bear State Bank operates 42 branches, three technology centers, and three loan production offices in Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Southeast Oklahoma, while Arvest Bank has more than 250 branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas through a group of 16 locally managed markets, each with its own local board and management team.

According to a release from the companies, the acquisition agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of each company.

The banks expect the deal to close in either the fourth quarter of 2017 or first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval and approval by Bear State’s shareholders.

The banks stated that clients of each bank will not notice any immediate changes, and both banks will continue to conduct business as usual.

The banks add that at a later date, Bear State Bank’s branding will change to Arvest Bank, with the full conversion of systems expected to occur in 2018.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

NBH Bank agrees to acquire Peoples National Bank, Peoples Bank

Steven Plaisance named CEO of Arvest Mortgage and Central Mortgage

Fiserv moves to acquire London-based Monitise for $90 million

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Senior execs at Vanguard Funding accused of embezzling $8.9 million

CoreLogic's preview of HMDA data shows how good 2016 was for mortgages

Yahoo to pay $5.5 million for botched billion-dollar bracket contest with Quicken Loans

New bill could bring tax relief to renters struggling with affordability

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?