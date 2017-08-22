Lending Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

FHFA: Home prices increase 6.6% in second quarter

Increased in nearly every state

August 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Home Price House price index HPI
cash house two

Home prices increased in the second quarter, but moved only slightly from May to June, according to the House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The HPI increased 1.7% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2017, and increased 6.6% from the second quarter last year. However, the seasonally adjusted month index increased only 0.1% from May to June.

The chart below shows the continually increasing home prices which showed a slowdown over the past couple of months.

Click to Enlarge

FHFA HPI

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

“U.S. house prices rose in nearly every state during the second quarter,” FHFA Senior Economist William Doerner said. “New home sales are climbing but, relative to the overall population, they still remain low from a historical perspective. The tight inventory is a major explanation for why house prices have been increasing every quarter over the last six years.”

Home prices increased in 48 states and the District of Columbia from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017. The states that didn’t show an annual increase were Alaska with a decrease of 0.3% from last year and West Virginia which dropped 1.2%.

Regionally, the increased ranged from a quarterly increase of 2.6% and annual increase of 8.9% in the Pacific division to a quarterly increase of just 0.8% in the Middle Atlantic division.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions:

Middle Atlantic: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Pacific: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA: Home price increase halts for second time since 2012

FHFA: Home prices jump 6.4% annually in February

FHFA index shows home price growth slowed in May

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD grants $500,000 for rehabilitation of New York building

These are the top 10 least affordable rental markets

CFPB investigates scandal-ridden Wells Fargo…again

Fed President says interest rate hikes are halfway done

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?