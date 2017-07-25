Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

FHFA index shows home price growth slowed in May

Continues to hit new highs

July 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Home prices continue to hit new highs with the latest increase in May, a slowdown from April’s increase but still up month-over-month, according to the House Price Index released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Home prices increased 0.4% monthly in May, according to the seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index. This is down from the downwardly revised increase of 0.6% in April. Year-over-year, home prices increased 6.9%.

The chart below shows home prices surpassed their previous 2012 peak in early-2016, and continued to increase, consistently hitting a new peak.

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

Other measures also show increasing home prices. The latest Case-Shiller report, released Tuesday morning, also showed a home price increase of 0.2% after seasonal adjustment. However, despite these increases, S&P Dow Jones Indices’ managing director explained housing is not repeating the bubble period. Here’s why.

Regionally, home price changes from April to May ranged from a drop of 0.5% in the Middle Atlantic division to a 1% increase in the West South Central division. Annually, all changes were positive, ranging from an increase of 4% in the Middle Atlantic division to an increase of 8.7% in the Pacific division.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions:

Middle Atlantic: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

West South Central: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana

Pacific: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

