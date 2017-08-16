Real Estate The Ticker

Home builders slow down construction in July

Lead by drop in multifamily construction

August 16, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Building permits housing completions Housing starts U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development U.S. Census Bureau
construction

After rebounding in June, housing starts sank once more in July, according to the latest joint report from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Privately-owned housing starts dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16 million in July, down 4.8% from June’s 1.18 million and 5.6% from 1.22 million in July last year, the report showed.

However, this drop was lead primarily by a drop in multifamily construction. Single-family housing starts dropped just 0.5% from 860,000 starts in June to July’s 856,000 starts.

Click to Enlarge

starts

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau, HUD)

And privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits also decreased, falling 4.1% from June’s rate of 1.28 million to 1.22 million in July, the report showed. But this is still up 4.1% from 1.18 million in July 2016.

Of these, single-family authorizations remained unchanged from June to July at 811,000 building permits.

Privately owned housing completions decreased to a seasonally adjusted 1.18 million in July. This is down 6.2% from June’s 1.25 million, but up 8.2% from last year’s 1.09 million. Single-family housing completions decreased just 1.6% from June’s 827,000 completions to 814,000 completions in July.

This decrease in housing starts is not welcome news to the housing market, which continues to struggle with low levels of inventory and rising home prices. 

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Home construction slows moving into spring home-buying season

New home construction takes a blow in April

Housing starts suddenly rebound in June

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

New marketplace launched to simplify real estate closings

Economists: July construction numbers disappoint

Home prices hit yet another new all-time high

TransUnion: Mortgage delinquencies hit new post-recession low

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?