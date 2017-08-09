Real Estate The Ticker

HUD Secretary Ben Carson offers hope to soon-to-be ghost town

Says HUD will do all in its power to help residents

August 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Cairo Ghost town HUD Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Ben Carson Flag

The once-thriving town of Cairo, Illinois, could soon become a ghost town, however Tuesday’s visit from Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, gave the residents hope.

Earlier this year, HUD announced two public housing units, the Elmwood and McBride subsidized housing complexes, would be demolished.

But despite the area’s deplorable living conditions including being infested with rodents and bugs, the heating and plumbing not functioning and the high crime in the area, residents are putting up a fight about leaving, saying it would leave the small community of Cairo a ghost town in the wake.

Tuesday, Carson paid the town a visit to listen to the local residents, according to an article by Kirk Siegler for npr.

From the article:

“There is a big problem here,” Carson said at a hastily organized forum in the high school gym. “We have to do everything that we have the ability to do to fix it.”

Earlier this year, Carson's department announced it would close rather than repair the Elmwood and McBride housing projects. Residents there have long complained of squalor living conditions following years of alleged mismanagement by the scandal-ridden Alexander County Housing Authority.

Carson assured the residents HUD would do everything in its power to help residents remain in Cairo. The agency has not yet given the residents a move-out date.

From the article:

In an isolated town like Cairo, it is unclear where folks will go once the projects are demolished. Of the estimated 400 people affected, only 10 families have thus far found new housing, according to HUD.

The closure of the projects, where many of the remaining residents of Cairo live, has drawn national attention. The predominately African-American, rural town used to be a thriving port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. But decades of corruption, economic upheaval and racial tension led it to become one of the fastest depopulating communities in the nation.

One local activist explained he had hope for the first time in years after meeting with the HUD Secretary Tuesday.

Source: npr

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Ben Carson responds to letters from soon-to-be ghost town

WATCH: HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reducing government role in housing

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson will accept HUD secretary role

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans believe home price correction imminent

Homeowners: Your home price estimates keep getting warmer

United Wholesale completes first eClosing

Millennials prove their dependency on FHA loans is shrinking

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?