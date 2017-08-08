Lending

Movement Mortgage CEO launches Movement Bank

Will be owned and operated independently of Movement Mortgage

August 8, 2017
Brena Swanson
Movement Mortgage CEO and former NFL tight end Casey Crawford announced a new initiative in addition to his lending company: the launching of Movement Bank.

The initiative started back in June when Crawford became the majority shareholder of the former First State Bank in Danville, Virginia, in June and was named chairman of its board of directors.

As of Tuesday, the bank officially changed its name to Movement Bank and will be led by Tom Smith, who is the president and CEO of the bank.

“Movement Bank will make banking an enjoyable and empowering experience at a time when many banks have done just the opposite,” Crawford says. “Too many banks profit from cycles of dangerous debt that are destructive to the very people they’re supposed to be helping.”

With the rebranding, Movement Bank also adopted a new strategy to expand into additional markets and develop improved products and services for consumers.

Movement Bank, however, isn’t steering away from mortgages and plans to open loan production offices in various locations across Virginia and the Carolinas. Details on new and updated product offerings will be released in the coming months.

Notably, Movement Bank will be owned and operated independently of Movement Mortgage.

And while Crawford will serve on Movement Bank’s board, the day-to-day operations will be executed by the bank’s management team and staff.

“Our rebrand to Movement Bank gives our entire team a renewed energy and excitement about the future,” says Smith. “Our bank has always existed to serve people, and I’m excited to see that legacy preserved and expanded for a new generation.”’

The former NFL player founded Fort Mill, S.C.-based Movement Mortgage back in 2008. The lending company is less than 10 years old and is already making a major imprint on the housing finance market between financing more than $12 billion in residential mortgages and launching a new digital mortgage app all in 2016 alone.

And on top of this, in 2012, Crawford founded nonprofit Movement Foundation, investing more than $27 million in Movement School charter school, the Movement Center, a nonprofit coworking space, and Elhanan, an 1,100-acre nonprofit farm in Uganda.

Headshot
