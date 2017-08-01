2017 Women of Influence: Sherri Meadows

Sherri Meadows is the broker/owner of three Keller Williams offices in Florida and has worked as a Realtor for more than 30 years. But she also has a passion for the role Realtors can play in their communities and how Realtors can connect those communities to Capitol Hill.

Meadows has served on the board of directors of the National Association of Realtors since 2007 and in 2016 she became the vice president of NAR’s region 5, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In 2014, the Florida Association of Realtors elected her president and she chose to tackle homelessness. As a result, the association sought out community leaders and traveled Florida to redefine homelessness and embark upon an awareness campaign to “make them visible.” The campaign was recognized by Ragan Communications for Best Advocacy/Awareness Campaign and Best Community-Nonprofit Partnership and Meadows subsequently published a book about how to help the homeless.

In May 2016, the NAR board of directors took a formal position on homelessness stating that NAR supports cost-effective approaches towards preventing and ending homelessness and affirmed that the individuals and families that are housing insecure can be helped through evidence-based approaches.

Meadows has testified before the House of Representatives’ Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity and has encouraged greater dialogue between NAR and the HUD secretary on student debt. In July 2016, she championed innovative thinking in housing by holding a Housing for All symposium in Washington, D.C.