2017 Women of Influence: Kara Lamphere

FinTech advances are changing the way mortgage companies do business, and at Mid America Mortgage, Kara Lamphere has helped the mortgage banker roll out an eMortgage initiative while staying compliant with the industry’s many rules and regulations.

With an eye toward reducing risk and controlling costs, Lamphere provides a unique and innovative perspective that has enabled Mid America to advance the eMortgage and stand out as a leader in digital mortgages. Her work in this area has included helping Mid America successfully execute eClosings and eNotes in its retail and TPO channels.

She’s also led the mortgage banker in its efforts to help brokers make a successful transition to become mortgage bankers through Mid America’s eCorrespondent division. In this role, she’s provided brokers with a cost-effective path into mortgage banking via digital originations.

“Without Kara’s management and oversight of this division, it quite simply would not exist,” her nominator wrote. In her role as correspondent lending director, she’s also helped develop processes to streamline purchases, ensuring a low cost to produce and quick turn times for sellers.

As chief compliance officer, Lamphere provides leadership across broad areas, including risk, marketing, complaints, fair lending and other regulatory guidelines. She has a knack for finding the simplest yet most effective and efficient solutions to complex problems and is willing to share what she knows. She has trained and mentored colleagues within the organization, encouraging growth and advancement.