Investments Lending The Ticker

JPMorgan Chase 2Q17 mortgage banking revenue offsets overall boost in earnings

Beats earnings expectations

July 14, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS JPMorgan Chase JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon Mortgage Earnings
JPMorgan Chase

Despite a boost in net revenue compared to the second quarter of last year, lower mortgage banking revenue at JPMorgan Chase didn’t perform as well, offsetting some of the increase. 

According to the bank’s second-quarter earnings results that kicked off earnings season early Friday morning, it reported revenue of $25.5 billion in the second quarter, up from $24.7 billion for first quarter of 2017 and $24.4 billion for the second quarter of 2016. This increases in net revenue beat earnings expectations by $1.1 billion.

The bank stated that declines in mortgage banking revenue and higher credit card account origination costs offset its increases in Consumer and Business banking net revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue dropped to $1.4 billion, down 26%, driven by higher rates resulting in higher funding costs, lower MSR risk management revenue, and lower production margins.

JPMorgan added that mortgage banking net revenue also included a reduction of approximately $75 million to net interest income, which reflected an adjustment for capitalized interest on modified loans.

The chart below breaks down increases Consumer and Business banking net revenue.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: JPMorgan Chase)

In addition, the bank stated its current quarter reserve build of $425 million included $350 million in Card, $50 million in Business Banking, and $25 million in Auto, driven by both loan growth and higher loss rates, predominantly in Card.

However, the reserve build was partially offset by a reserve release of $175 million in Mortgage Banking reflecting continued improvement in home prices and delinquencies.

Tucked into its supplemental earnings release, the bank added that firm-wide mortgage origination volume hit $26.2 billion, $25.6 billion and $28.6 billion, for 2Q17, 1Q17 and 2Q16, respectively.

“We continued to post very solid results against a stable-to improving global economic backdrop. The U.S. consumer remains healthy, evidenced in our strong underlying performance in Consumer & Community Banking. Loans and deposits continue to grow strongly, and card sales and merchant processing volumes were up double digits, reflecting our consistent investment in the business,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Despite beating revenue expectations, JPMorgan Chase mortgage banking struggles in 1Q17

First look at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase earnings

JPMorgan Chase beats expectations for Q2 earnings

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB proposes HMDA changes for community banks and credit unions

Nearly 40% of homes in Dallas went to flippers, investors and builders last year

Roofstock launches neighborhood ratings index for single family rental investors

Citi mortgage originations slashed in half in second quarter

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.