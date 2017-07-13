Lending The Ticker

Sunflower Bank and Strategic Growth Bancorp complete merger

Create third largest banking institution headquartered in Colorado

July 13, 2017
Brena Swanson
Kansas-based Sunflower Financial and Texas-based Strategic Growth Bancorp officially completed their merger, which was originally announced in July last year.

Combined, the new entity will go by FirstSun Capital Bancorp, coming in as the third largest Colorado-headquartered institution by total assets.

The completed merger brings together the holding companies and their respective banking entities.

Strategic Growth Bancorp is the parent company of First National Bank of Santa FeCapital Bank and Guardian Mortgage Company.

First National Bank of Santa Fe is a nationally chartered banking organization headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico and operates as First National Santa Fe and First National Rio Grande in New Mexico, and First National Denver in Colorado. 

Capital Bank is a state chartered bank headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Guardian Mortgage is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, Sunflower Financial’s subsidiaries are Sunflower Bank and Logia Portfolio Management

As a result of the merger, the new “super-community bank” will consist of 60 offices in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, and Texas, and the bank will be organized into eight regions.

In Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri the bank will operate as Sunflower Bank, and in New Mexico and Texas, the brand name will be First National 1870.

The announcement explained that the model was designed to “elevate local leadership, drive local decision-making, and maintain a connection to all communities.”

For the Colorado locations, the Denver Metro and Northern Colorado regions will expand in scope as First National Denver and Sunflower Bank teams and locations are combined.

Guardian Mortgage will retain its trade name, where Russell Anderson will continue to lead. The lender will also expand its operations to provide mortgage services through branches across the bank's footprint.

The merger was originally slated to close in the first quarter of 2017, instead closing in June 2017.

"We're excited about the new products and services we will be introducing in all our communities," said Mollie Hale Carter, CEO of FirstSun Capital Bancorp and the newly integrated Sunflower Bank. "Together we are bringing clients across our markets enhanced small business banking, personal banking, and mortgage solutions, as well as wealth management services for individuals and institutions."

