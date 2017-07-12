Investments Real Estate The Ticker

New Mexico man admits to embezzling nearly $1 million from real estate company

Convinced investors to invest $1 million, spent $995,000 on himself and his wife

July 12, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS New Mexico New Mexico real estate Real estate real estate fraud U.S. attorney's office
Gavel justice law legal

A New Mexico man admitted in court that he and his wife spent all but $5,000 out of $1 million that investors gave to the pair under the guise of investing in a real estate company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, Bobby Willis pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud charges as part of a plea agreement.

Willis’ guilty plea is the result of an “illegal scheme” that defrauded two victims out of $1 million.

According to court documents, Willis convinced the victims to purchase a 5% interest in a real estate investment company for $1 million by telling them that he and other individuals had also invested millions of dollars in the company.

But upon receiving the money, Willis then spent $995,000 of the victims’ $1 million instead of investing the funds as he told the investors he would.

Willis pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Count 1 of the indictment alleged that on Oct. 25, 2010, Willis transferred $900,000 from the bank account of the real estate investment company to his and his wife’s bank account.

Count 2 alleged that just a few weeks later, on Nov. 12, 2010, Willis transferred another $95,000 from the real estate investment company’s bank account to his and his wife’s bank account.

As part of the plea agreement, Willis admitted that he and his wife spent $995,000 of the victims’ money.  The release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not stipulate what Willis and his wife spent the money on – just that they spent the money instead of investing it.

Willis also admitted that he did not invest the victims’ money in any real estate, and admitted that when the victims asked about their money, he had associates falsely assure the victims that their investment had grown in value.

Willis’ plea agreement recommends a maximum sentence of 24 months in federal prison, but a sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Willis’ plea agreement also requires him to pay restitution to the victims of his fraudulent conduct.

Reprints

Related Articles

Former New Mexico Realtor group executive indicted on hundreds of embezzlement charges

California man charged with running $20 million real estate Ponzi scheme

Another New York real estate developer admits to meddling with local elections

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Fannie Mae cuts mortgage modification interest rate again

Fitch warns mortgage bond investors: Wells Fargo could keep more money for legal fees

Zillow invests $10 million in virtual interior design app Hutch

JPMorgan Chase and Finicity reach data-sharing agreement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.