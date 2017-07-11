Lending People Movers The Ticker

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau names new Advisory Board and Council Members

Announces 13 new additions

July 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau named 13 new consumer experts from outside the federal government to its Consumer Advisory Board, Community Bank Advisory Council, Credit Union Advisory Council and Academic Research Council.

The bureau originally announced back in January of this year that it started accepting applications.

The four groups fall under the CFPB’s Dodd-Frank requirements. According to the act, in appointing members to the board, “the Director shall seek to assemble experts in consumer protection, financial services, community development, fair lending and civil rights, and consumer financial products or services and representatives of depository institutions that primarily serve underserved communities, and representatives of communities that have been significantly impacted by higher-priced mortgage loans, and seek representation of the interests of covered persons and consumers, without regard to party affiliation.”

The bureau explained that the Community Bank and Credit Union Advisory Councils advise and consult with the bureau on consumer financial issues related to community banks and credit unions, while the Academic Research Council shares insight relating to research methodologies, data collection, and analytic strategies.

“The Bureau’s advisory board and councils play an important role making sure that we are hearing from a wide array of perspectives in the consumer financial marketplace,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray. “The new additions being announced today are experts in their fields and I look forward to working with all of them to help consumers.”

New members to the Consumer Advisory Board and Academic Research Council will serve three-year terms, and new members to the Community Bank and Credit Union Advisory Councils will serve two-year terms.

Here is a list of the new appointments:

Consumer Advisory Board Members:

  • Randi Adelstein, assistant general counsel for Regulatory Affairs, MasterCard International Incorporated, Purchase, N.Y.
  • Patricia L. Arvielo, president and co-founder, New American Funding, Tustin, Calif
  • Julie Kalkowski, executive director, Financial Hope Collaborative, Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.
  • Brent A. Neiser, senior director, National Endowment for Financial Education, Denver, Colo.
  • Ohad Samet, CEO, One True Holding Company, San Francisco, Calif.
  • Dr. Howard B. Slaughter, Jr., president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Community Bank Advisory Council Members:

  • Richard H. Harvey, Jr., senior vice president and chief compliance officer, Colonial Savings F.A., Fort Worth, Texas
  • Max S. Yates, senior executive vice president and chief risk officer, Bank Plus, Ridgeland, Miss.

Credit Union Advisory Council Members:

  • Kayce Bell, chief development officer, Alabama Credit Union, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Jack Fallis, president and CEO, Global Credit Union, Spokane, Wash.
  • Luis Peralta, chief administrative officer, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
  • David Tuyo, senior executive vice president and chief financial and operations officer, Power Financial Credit Union, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Academic Research Council:

  • Dr. John G. Lynch, senior associate dean for faculty and research, Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, Colo.

“I consider it a tremendous honor to serve as a representative on the Consumer Advisory Board. I look forward to providing my industry insight and expertise to the CFPB,” said Arvielo, who is also a 2014 HousingWire Women of Influence and a 2015 HousingWire Vanguard. “I’m passionate about working together to develop solutions that impact our industry and keep our consumers safeguarded.”

Brena Swanson

