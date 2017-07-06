a360inc adds two to C-level team

Employee-owned legal and financial services technology and outsourcing company, a360inc, have announced the additions of Richard Leurig as chief information officer, and Rich Owens as chief marketing officer.

In their roles, both Leurig and Owens will help lead a360's family of companies, which includes Firm Solutions, C2C Title Services and Blue Ribbon Legal.

“We’ve expanded our executive talent and we’re excited about what these two veterans bring to the table for a360,” said Scott Brinkley, a360inc’s chief executive officer. “Needless to say, expertise in educating the market and expertise in actionable-delivery of game-changing technology are valuable commodities in this industry, and with these additions we’ve now positioned ourselves for success.”

As CIO, Leurig (pictured below) will manage strategic software delivery and support for all technology solutions, including existing products and new technology solutions designed to meet the growing demands of the financial services, real estate and legal industries. Before joining a360, Leurig served as a senior vice president at CoreLogic, where he launched the Innovation Development Center and established a standardized product delivery platform for CoreLogic Data and Analytics solutions. Leurig has also previously served as chief technology officer for a division of G-Tech Corporation, as an interim president for PolCard, CIO of MoneyGram and a general manager of Tandem Computers.

“I’ve seen many companies at various stages in my career. a360 is on the verge of transforming how compliance and process-laden industries will be able to adapt to change and not only survive, but excel,” said Leurig. “The vision, strategic acquisitions and a360’s potential of radically changing things made the decision to join easy.”

As CMO for a360, Owens will define go-to market branding and strategy to introduce a360’s coming next-generation of solutions for the industry. Owens joins a360 with more than 20 years of marketing experience after managing the strategic marketing initiatives for VRM Mortgage Services. Owens has also previously served as director of product development and as a director of marketing at CoreLogic.

“I’m excited to be a part of the visionary role that a360 is taking,” said Owens. “As a marketer, opportunities to join companies that want to redefine an industry and to be able to help tell that story is tremendous. It’s an exciting new venture with amazing possibilities.”



Richard Leurig