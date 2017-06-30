Lending Real Estate The Ticker

American optimism of future economy drops in June

Slightly more optimistic about current conditions

June 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Consumer sentiment index current economic conditions Index of Consumer Expectations University of Michigan
money squeezed

Americans grew more uneasy about the future of the U.S. economy in June, according to the Survey of Consumers conducted by the University of Michigan.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped to 95.1 in June, down 2.1% from 97.1 in May but still up 1.7% from last year’s 93.5. This is up slightly from the seven-month low hit at the beginning of the month.

“Although consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level since Trump was elected, the overall level still remains quite favorable,” Survey of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin said. “The average level of the Sentiment Index during the first half of 2017 was 96.8, the best half-year average since the second half of 2000, and the partisan gap between Democrats and Republicans stood at 39 Index-points in June, nearly identical to the 38-point gap in February.”

“The partisan divide still meant that June's Sentiment Index of 95.1 was nearly equal to both the average, 95.7, between the optimism of Republicans and the pessimism of Democrats and the value for Independents, 94.6,” Curtin said. “Surprisingly, the optimism among Republicans and Independents has largely resisted declines in the past several months despite the decreased likelihood that Trump's agenda will be passed in 2017.”

An article by Jill Mislinski for Advisor Perspectives explains what this means historically:

The Michigan average since its inception is 85.4. During non-recessionary years the average is 87.6. The average during the five recessions is 69.3.

“The most important policies to consumers are those that directly or indirectly affect their jobs, incomes, or their financial security,” Curtin said. “Fortunately, increasing uncertainty about future prospects for the economy has thus far been offset by the resurgent strength in the personal financial situation of consumers.”

The part of the index which measures current economic conditions increased slightly from 111.7 in May up 0.7% to 112.5 in June. This represents an increase of 1.5% from 110.8 last year.

However, the Index of Consumer Expectations was less positive with its drop of 4.3% from May’s 87.7 to 83.9 in June. This is still up 1.8% from last year’s 82.4.

“The combination of continuing improvements in personal finances and increasing concerns about the economic outlook is typical around cyclical peaks,” Curtin said. “Nonetheless, the data provide[s] no indication of an imminent downturn nor do[es] the data provide any indication of a resurgent boom in spending.”

“Even with a much improved second quarter, personal consumption spending is expected to advance during 2017 by about 2.3%,” he said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Consumer optimism sees slight uptick in April

Consumers move past Brexit, now concerned with election outcomes

Consumer sentiment shows concerning partisan gap

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

FOMC minutes show Fed could begin reducing balance sheet in September

Two major changes make getting a mortgage easier

Police investigate new leads in murder of Texas real estate agent

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 6.6% in May

Top 5 best cities to buy a vacation home

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.