2021 HW Rising Stars nominations are now open!

Nominations for HousingWire’s 2021 Rising Stars opened today! HW Rising Stars are industry professionals under 40 who have become leaders in their respective fields of housing.

Last year’s list of award recipients was made up of impressive leaders who are making waves in the housing industry.

2020 Rising Star Maggie Mae is Top of Mind Networks‘ lead product manager, building and improving the capabilities of the company’s market-leading Surefire CRM. In an interview, Mae noted: “The media has long portrayed women as helpers in the workplace, not leaders… Fortunately, things are changing one executive and one company culture at a time.”

Another 2020 Rising Star Michael Oursler was promoted to Chief Operating Officer at NewDay USA at the age of 30 last year.

Ashley Smith, also a 2020 Rising Star, is the head of marketing for Finance of America Reverse, one of the largest reverse mortgage lenders in the U.S., developing viral consumer campaigns to improve industry perception.

And the list keeps going!

HousingWire’s 2021 Rising Stars will represent the best young leaders in the housing economy industry – in lending, servicing, investing and real estate. These young leaders are helping move the market forward, and making a strong impact on the housing economy.

The winners will be announced in HW Magazine’s June issue.

Be sure to nominate a HW Rising Star today. Tell us all about their professional accomplishments and what makes them a leader in the industry. Our editorial board will select the award recipients who will be announced in the June issue of HousingWire magazine and featured on HousingWire.com.