Investments Lending The Ticker

Fed minutes show June rate hike isn’t guaranteed

FOMC releases May meeting minutes

May 24, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Federal Open Market Committee Federal Reserve FOMC Interest rates
Federal Reserve option 2

Despite common consensus that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June, the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes created a seed of doubt.

According to an article in Reuters by Ana Swanson, the minutes, which were released Wednesday afternoon, showed a central bank that is divided on whether to raise rates as early as June, something that markets have generally been anticipating.

From the article:

Now investors will likely look to economic data released during the next three weeks, including the jobs report due next week, for clues as to whether the Fed will raise rates when it meets on June 13-14.

If economic data are strong, a rate hike could come "soon," the minutes said.

The participants of the Fed’s Open Market Committee, which makes interest rate decisions, reiterated that it was important to gradually raise interest rates to a more normal level after holding them ultralow for years to help stimulate a struggling U.S. economy.

Yet a few participants cautioned that the Fed could raise interest rates more gradually than previous forecasts had suggested, noting that the economy has showed surprising weakness in recent months.

So far the Federal Reserve has only raised interest rates once this year in March. The last rate hike before this occurred in December 2016. Up until this to point, experts claim that there will be several rate hikes this year, which included June. 

Source: The Washington Post
Reprints

Related Articles

Fed minutes reveal December rate hike wasn’t guaranteed

Atlanta Fed President: Time for a serious discussion on raising interest rates

Fed’s Yellen to Congress: December ‘live possibility’ for interest rate hike

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Guild Mortgage launches nationwide 1% down mortgage program

Freddie Mac: Cash-out refinance activity highest since the bust

Consumer survey: Voters say CFPB should be run by a bipartisan commission

Embrace Home Loans adds new branch in Washington D.C.

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 