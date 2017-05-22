Real Estate The Ticker

As foreclosure well runs dry, investors look to new builds

Build-to-rent trend gains traction

May 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS build to rent builder Investor leased neighborhood New Builds
house construction building

After the financial crisis, investors began buying up foreclosure properties and renting them out.

But after the foreclosure well ran dry, investors began looking into a whole new sector – new builds. HousingWire Magazine's cover story in April outlined the growing build-to-rent sector, and the new opportunities it offers investors.

Now, many large investors are joining the trend and buying up homes from builders across the country, according to an article by Heather Perlberg for Bloomberg.

From the article:

American Homes 4 Rent, a five-year-old real estate investment trust and the biggest of the publicly traded landlords by number of homes, is buying lots and houses around the U.S. Colony Starwood Homes plans to purchase at least 600 just-erected properties over the next year from more than a dozen builders. Privately held AHV Communities LLC is plotting whole neighborhoods for those who want —without the bother of ownership —- single-family residences with some apartment-complex bells and whistles, such as fitness centers and bocce-ball courts. Residents don’t even have to mow their lawns.

The article explains the build-to-rent boom is based on the assumption that there is a significant number of people who want to live in a detached home, but can’t afford to buy it.

However, this is not the view that one homebuilder took when he opened Texas’ first build-to-rent neighborhood.

Josh Hartmann, NEXmetro Communities chief operating officer, explained these leased homes are not competing with single-family homes, but catering to an altogether different demographic: those happy to stay renters.

“People are going to live where they’re going to live,” he said, pointing out many renters enjoy the community offered and not having to keep up with the home maintenance.

The Bloomberg article points out that while new builds typically cost more for investors, they also save money on maintenance and repairs, in addition to being able to charge a 5% to 8% premium on the rents as opposed to existing homes.

Source: Bloomberg
Reprints

Related Articles

Interactive map: Where out-of-state investors look to buy a home

Credit risk transfer market looks to expand as more investors join

[Photos] Avilla Homes builds its first leased neighborhood in Texas

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Where are building permits keeping up with housing demand?

California apartment complex to pay $20,000 for discrimination allegations

Supreme Lending expands territory in Southwest

Want to buy a home at the start of your career? Get one of these 10 college degrees

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 