Lending

Former JPMorgan Chase loan officer pleads guilty for $33 million mortgage fraud scheme

Conspiracy occurred during 2006 and 2007

May 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Chase Bank JPMorgan Chase Mortgage fraud Mortgage fraud investigation mortgage fraud scheme
Gavel and money

A former senior loan officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank admitted in court last week that he took part in a massive mortgage fraud scheme during the height of the mortgage boom that cost the bank more than $33 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Ross Pickard, 63, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit loan and credit application fraud for his role in the fraud scheme.

Per the plea agreement, Pickard was a senior loan officer at JP Morgan Chase Bank. 

Between January 2006 and July 2007, Pickard conspired with others to defraud the bank by completing, certifying, and submitting mortgage loan applications on behalf of borrowers that contained false and fraudulent statements.

According to the plea agreement, Pickard, and others, submitted loan applications to Chase on behalf of buyers who had good credit scores to buy residential real property in Sarasota, Orlando, Bradenton and Clearwater, Florida, for investment purposes.

But Pickard and others knowingly made false and fraudulent statements, representations and promises, willfully concealed the truth about the borrowers in question, including:

  • The intended use of the property by the borrower
  • The income of the borrower
  • The assets of the borrower
  • The liabilities of the borrower

As a result of Pickard’s actions, Chase suffered losses exceeding $33 million.

Pickard faced one count of conspiracy and three counts of loan and credit application fraud.

While he faced up to 5 years in federal prison for the conspiracy count and up to 30 years on each of the fraud counts, based upon his plea agreement, Pickard faces a maximum sentence of five years.

In a statement issued to HousingWire, a spokesperson for Chase said: “This was an isolated incident involving a former employee nearly ten years ago. Any customer issues have since been resolved and we’ve been fully cooperative with the government in their investigation.”

[Update: This article is updated with a statement from Chase.]

Reprints

Related Articles

Ringleader of massive, brazen mortgage modification fraud scheme pleads guilty

Baltimore accountant pleads guilty for role in $1.4M mortgage fraud scheme

Feds seek fugitive who fled after being convicted in $16 million mortgage fraud scheme

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Court of Appeals set to hear landmark challenge to CFPB constitutionality

Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall

Bank of America settles lending discrimination claims brought by National Fair Housing Alliance

Maryland woman gets 5+ years for widespread identity theft of Freddie Mac employees

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 