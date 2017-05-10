Lending The Ticker

Chase Mortgage offers new credit card award program for Millennial mortgage customers

Looking for more credit card points?

May 10, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Chase Mortgage Chase Sapphire Chase Ultimate Rewards millennial homebuyer
credit cards

Chase Mortgage is trying something new to create added incentive for Millennials to secure a mortgage through the bank.

Existing Sapphire credit card customers who purchase a mortgage with Chase will get 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be used for travel, gift cards, cash back and more.

There are a few stipulations to this first-of-its-kind offer. People can’t simply go and sign up for the card now. Chase Sapphire cardmembers are required to be members as of May 7, 2017. Plus, the offer is only valid through Aug. 6, 2017.

While the offer is not exclusive to Millennials since the credit card is not solely for Millennials, they are a key audience.

Chase explained that it partnered with Chase Sapphire to reach the next generation of consumers in the market for a new home.

“We want to show the true benefit of being a Chase customer throughout the many stages of life, whether it’s opening your first credit card or buying your first home,” said Amy Bonitatibus, chief marketing officer for Chase Mortgage. "We designed this exclusive mortgage offer for our Chase Sapphire customers to reach a new wave of homebuyers."

Following trends in the rest of the industry, Chase witnessed an increase in Millennial homeownership among its customer base and expects this trend to continue. Customers under the age of 35 made up 36% of Chase’s mortgage originations volume in 2016, up from 20% in 2015.

Most notably, a high percentage of Sapphire customers are Millennials.

Pam Codispoti, president of Chase Branded Cards, said, “Half of Chase Sapphire customers are Millennials, many of whom are looking to buy their first home now or in the near future.” 

Reprints

Related Articles

Chase moves into digital mortgages with help from Roostify

Despite beating revenue expectations, JPMorgan Chase mortgage banking struggles in 1Q17

Chase Mortgage names new mortgage banking executive

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

North Carolina officially completes first-ever eClosing

Black Knight updates LOS to align with upcoming HMDA requirements

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight uptick

CFPB begins checking credit access for women and minority businesses

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 