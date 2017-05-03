Real Estate The Ticker

Houston becomes latest metro to add big data for Realtors

Remine brings marketing tools to Houston area

May 3, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS HAR Houston Association of Realtors Marketing tools Remine
house technology

Remine, a big data and predictive analytics provider, will announce Thursday its contract with the multiple listing service in Houston to bring its services to the area.

The Houston Association of Realtors signed a multiyear license with Remine, which will bring its services to more than 36,000 Realtors in the area.

“Remine will provide agents with powerful new data based tools that will improve the way they provide service to their customers, identify new listings, connect with buyers and stay in touch with their clients,” HAR Chair Cindy Hamann said.

With the new software, Realtors will be able to search a property and see the location on a map, instead of in a list format. Remine also offers other functions such as seeing the previous sale price, if the owner lives in the property and how long the homeowner owned the home, and therefore how much equity they could have built up.

Realtors can also see the RPI score, or the score that rates how likely the homeowner is to sell their home, Remine previously explained to HousingWire. The homes are given a score from one to 100, with higher scores indicating higher likelihood of the homeowner wanting to sell their home.

“It’s a real badge of honor to be working with Bob and the HAR team,” Remine CEO Leo Pareja said. “Bob is a real visionary of the industry; to have his endorsement means a lot to us.”

“We are excited to bring the Remine intelligence platform to such a forward-thinking organization,” Pareja said. “HAR is a milestone agreement for Remine, bringing us over 200,000 agents under contract via our MLS agreements since the beginning of the year.”

The new contract with Houston is the latest in a series of new contracts including expansions into the Texas metros of El Paso and DallasMichigan and Alaska.

Reprints

Related Articles

Houston median home price hits record high in June

HOA fees rose the most in these top metros

Software company introduces game-changing technology for Michigan Realtors

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Experts agree: Chances of recession are rising

Ellie Mae report shows most popular metros for Millennial homebuyers

ADP predicts moderate job increase in April

Is the current political environment too risky to open affordable housing discussion?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 