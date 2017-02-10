Software company introduces game-changing technology for Michigan Realtors

The multiple listing service Michigan just added a new technology for Realtors, which could bring them into a new era when it comes to searching properties and marketing.

This new technology, Remine, will integrate its technology with the MLS systems in Michigan, Realcomp. This will give 13,500 Realtors in the area access to Remine’s data.

The new system replaces CoreLogic's Realist product and compliments Realcomp, the current system Michigan Realtors use to search for properties and property information, but could also create new breakthroughs in marketing to prospective sellers.

“Remine brings public record data and visualization technology to the MLS through heat maps and an easy to use graphical map-based interface,” Realcomp IT Director Ken Franklin said. “The ease of use and searchability are unlike any other technology we have seen in the residential real estate industry, which is why we were so committed to bringing Remine to Realcomp Realtors.”

This is an example of what the system looks like after searching for a property.

Click to Enlarge

(Source: Remine)

Realtors can search a property and see the location on a map, instead of in a list format. Remine also allows for other functions such as seeing the previous sales price, if the owner lives in the property and how long the homeowner owned a home, and therefore how much equity they could have built up.

Realtors can also see the RPI score, or the score that rates how likely the homeowner is to sell their home, Remine explained to HousingWire. The homes are given a score from one to 100, with higher scores indicating higher likelihood of the homeowner wanting to sell their home.

Remine analyses different public information to determine what homeowners are more likely to sell soon, and combines it for Realtors in a simple score. This allows Realtors to produce more targeted marketing.

The software also helps with marketing by allowing Realtors to sink their contact list to the software. It then searches those contacts, showing Realtors where their contacts are, along with the data about their likelihood to sell their home.