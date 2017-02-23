Real Estate The Ticker

Game-changing real estate technology makes its way to Dallas

NTREIS strikes up partnership with Remine

February 23, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Just weeks after bringing their technology to Realtors in Michigan, Remine announced its partnership with the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems to bring the game-changing technology to Dallas.

Remine will now be available to more than 30,000 Multiple-Listing Service subscribers in the Dallas area.

“Remine complements our existing MLS systems by adding a beautiful visualization of all our data,” NTREIS CEO John Holley said. “An incredible feature is their ability to reconnect with past clients, and see their propensity to sell. And then even if you’ve lost their contact info, Remine can update it.”

Realtors can search a property and see the location on a map, instead of in a list format. Remine also allows for other functions such as seeing the previous sales price, if the owner lives in the property and how long the homeowner owned a home, and therefore how much equity they could have built up.

Realtors can also see the RPI score, or the score that rates how likely the homeowner is to sell their home, Remine explained to HousingWire. The homes are given a score from one to 100, with higher scores indicating higher likelihood of the homeowner wanting to sell their home.

“Remine will be deeply integrated with the existing front end system to create a seamless experience,” Remine CEO Leo Pareja said. “We’ve designed Remine to meet the unique needs of real estate professionals; we look forward to delivering our core functionality to the community in North Texas.”

Remine also recently announced its expansion into Alaska MLS and Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.

This expansion into the Dallas and El Paso markets comes at a time when the real estate market in Texas is hotter than ever. A new report from the Texas Association of Realtors showed it was another record-setting year for Texas real estate, as home sale and home prices both hit all-time highs – for the second year in a row.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

