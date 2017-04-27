Real Estate The Ticker

CoreLogic: Distressed sales drop to lowest level in nearly 10 years

Will reach normal mark by 2018

April 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS cash sales Distressed Sales REOs resales

Cash sales held steady in January, but distressed sales dropped year-over-year, according to a new report from CoreLogic.

Cash sales accounted for 36.5% of total home sales in January, unchanged from the previous year. During the housing crisis, cash sales peaked at 46.6% of total home sales, however, historical norms rest at about 25%.

Real estate owned sales held the largest share of cash sales in January at 61.2%, followed by resales at 36.5% and newly constructed homes at 17.7%.

Click to Enlarge

Jan 2017

(Source: CoreLogic)

REOs make up 5.9% of distressed sales, while short sales make up 1.1%.

The distressed sales share fell to 7% in January, down 4.6 percentage points from January 2016. This marks the lowest distressed sales share for any month since September 2007.

The pre-crisis share of distressed sales hovered near 2%, which could be reached by early 2018 at the current rate of decrease.

Click to Enlarge

Jan 2017

(Source: CoreLogic)

Connecticut held the largest share of distressed sales in January at 17.3%, followed by Maryland at 16.3%, Michigan at 15.1%, New Jersey at 15.1% and Illinois at 12.8%.

Click to Enlarge

Jan 2017

(Source: CoreLogic)

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: REO sales drop to lowest level since January 2007

CoreLogic: REO sales hit lowest point since housing market implosion

CoreLogic: Distressed sales will hit pre-crisis levels in 2018

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CFPB releases report promoting diversity in mortgage industry

First quarter homeownership rate underwhelms

Lack of housing supply slows pending home sales in March

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates increase after weeks of declines

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 