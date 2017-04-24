Lending The Ticker

How will a government shutdown impact the mortgage process?

Top areas that could hit a roadblock

April 24, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS government shutdown mortgage lending
Frozen

Lenders and homebuyers might need to prepare for potential roadblocks in the homebuying process if the government does shutdown after April 28. And according to an article in CNBC by John Schoen, government shutdowns have already created hiccups in the mortgage process in the past, with the last shutdown in October 2013 delaying about 17% of closings.

Yes, lenders handle the main decision of if a borrower gets a loan, but there are key parts of the mortgage process that rely on government workers.

Here are the areas of the mortgage process that could be impacted. From the article:

Borrowers who are applying for an FHA or VA mortgage could run into delay if workers from those departments are sent home, and there's no one available to process the loan.

A loan could also be delayed if a lender tries to verify a Social Security number. That's often required if something in an application doesn't match the information associated with a Social Security number in a credit report or other database, even if it's just a typo. If the lender tries to verify the number with the Social Security Administration, and no one at the agency answers the phone, that borrower could be out of luck.
Since the government shutdown back in 2013, lenders do have a frame of reference of what they could possibly expect.

The article cited a survey from the National Association of Realtors back in 2013 that stated few sellers reported that they lost bids because of the shutdown.

Last time the government shutdown, housing stocks did take a dive leading up to shutdown due to concerns over the uncertainty of the future of the economy. 

Source: CNBC
Reprints

Related Articles

MBA calls for government shutdown to end

Mortgage market built to withstand government shutdown

Borrowers: This is how the FHA mortgage insurance premium suspension impacts you

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump signs memorandum on Dodd-Frank's orderly liquidation authority

Cincinnati sues Harbour Portfolio Advisors over predatory foreclosure sales

Attention lenders: The CFPB is now focusing more on fair lending in mortgages

Does the MBA’s GSE reform plan finally address a key roadblock?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 