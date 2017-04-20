Lending The Ticker

Mortgage Cadence to provide one-stop-shop mortgage platform

Will license FirstClose integration software

April 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
online mortgage

Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company, announced its agreement to license FirstClose’s integration hub software platform.

It will utilize this platform to allow third-party service providers to integrate their services with the company’s existing loan origination suite, giving lenders more capabilities within Mortgage Cadence’s program.

In the company’s first phase of its new third-party integration, which it calls Services Center 2.0, vendors will be able to quickly integrate their products using FirstClose’s software.

Here are the new services Mortgage Cadence will provide with FirstClose’s portfolio of services:

  • Property valuation: Appraisal, automated valuation model, condition reports, recertification and property details
  • Title: American Land Title Association, legal and vesting and property reports
  • Income and tax verification
  • Mortgage insurance

“By empowering vendor partners to integrate their solution into our product suite, we’re giving our clients access to a wider variety of services to meet their needs, including new categories like borrower asset verification and document aggregation,” said Trevor Gauthier, Mortgage Cadence president and chief operating officer.

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

