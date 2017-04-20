Mortgage Cadence to provide one-stop-shop mortgage platform

Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company, announced its agreement to license FirstClose’s integration hub software platform.

It will utilize this platform to allow third-party service providers to integrate their services with the company’s existing loan origination suite, giving lenders more capabilities within Mortgage Cadence’s program.

In the company’s first phase of its new third-party integration, which it calls Services Center 2.0, vendors will be able to quickly integrate their products using FirstClose’s software.

Here are the new services Mortgage Cadence will provide with FirstClose’s portfolio of services:

Property valuation: Appraisal, automated valuation model, condition reports, recertification and property details

Title: American Land Title Association, legal and vesting and property reports

Income and tax verification

Mortgage insurance

“By empowering vendor partners to integrate their solution into our product suite, we’re giving our clients access to a wider variety of services to meet their needs, including new categories like borrower asset verification and document aggregation,” said Trevor Gauthier, Mortgage Cadence president and chief operating officer.