J.G. Wentworth adds three to management team, CFO to exit

Financial services company and lender J.G. Wentworth has added three new vice presidents to its management team.

Jeff Frutkin was named senior vice president of home lending marketing and direct-to-consumer. In this role, Frutkin will oversee all marketing for J.G. Wentworth’s home-lending business and direct-to-consumer channel and report to John Owens, the company’s chief marketing officer.

Before joining J.G. Wentworth, Frutkin served as head of marketing program management at CNO Financial Group, where he oversaw direct mail, web marketing, emerging markets, reporting and analytics, direct response TV and new product launches for CNO’s direct-to-consumer channel, Colonial Penn. Prior to CNO, he also held senior marketing positions at New Penn Financial, Advanta Bank Corporation and HSBC.



Eliot Rudnicki was named vice president of business development, national accounts, where he will manage national partnerships, and focus on engaging affinity organizations and building value-add programs. Rudnicki has more than 20 years of experience in affinity marketing and financial services and began his career with affinity-based credit card marketing firm MBNA. He later held senior management positions with Profit Insight, First National Bank of Omaha, PartnersFirst and Dun & Bradstreet.

Most recently, Rudnicki was the co-founder and CEO of his own consulting firm that focused on the establishment, growth and profitability of consumer mortgage, credit card and other loan businesses and portfolios. Rudnicki and Frutkin will also report to Owens.



John Ritz Miller was named senior vice president and national head of retail lending and will lead J.G. Wentworth Home Lending’s retail network. Miller reports to Phil Buscemi, president of J.G. Wentworth Home Lending, and will focus on supporting and growing existing retail offices and identify new retail expansion opportunities for the company.

Miller joins J.G. Wentworth from Movement Mortgage, where he served as regional director of mid-Atlantic operations. Prior to that, he spent more than 17 years at Wells Fargo Home Lending.

“As J.G. Wentworth continues to evolve, recruiting and developing key talent will remain critical to executing our strategic vision,” said Stewart Stockdale, J.G. Wentworth’s CEO. “Drawing upon the diverse expertise of these new leaders, J.G. Wentworth is well-positioned to accelerate growth and sustain progress toward its goals.”

Additionally, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Roger Gasper will be leaving J.G. Wentworth in May after accepting another opportunity outside of the company.

“His move has nothing to do with any disagreements with the company, its management practices or policies. Gasper will oversee all aspects of the first-quarter filing to ensure a smooth transition ahead of his departure,” the company said in a press release.

“Since joining J.G. Wentworth in 2013, Roger has made contributions to our organization, for which we are grateful. We thank him and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Stockdale.