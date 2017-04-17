Real Estate The Ticker

Are factory-made homes the future of housing?

Solving construction labor shortage one robot at a time

April 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS builder Construction housing inventory Labor shortage Robots
digital house

Robots could be the answer to builders' woes as they struggle to bring more inventory to the housing market among rising labor shortages.

Currently, housing inventory rests at all-time lows, according to a recent report from Trulia. Construction workers are struggling to build enough homes to keep up with the market’s demand, a problem that will only grow as President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies flush out many construction laborers.

However, the market may have found its own solution – robots. Many new high-tech plants are opening in areas such as rural Pennsylvania, reviving the economies shattered after the last housing crisis, according to an article by Prashant Gopal and Heather Perlberg for Bloomberg.

Pieces of a home are made in factories and then transported on trucks to the construction site, according to the article. In fact, those pieces can often be entire rooms with tile showers or even gourmet kitchens.

From the article:

“This has to be the wave of the future — I don’t know how we solve the labor shortage otherwise,” said John Burns, an Irvine, California-based homebuilding consultant. “What drives modular construction is the ability to build the house more cost-effectively.”

Even some hotel chains such as Marriott and many apartment buildings have caught on to the new trend, the article explains.

From the article:

Ritz-Craft can deliver a single-family house in six to eight weeks, on average. Having an indoor facility means weather delays are rarely a factor. Each worker is given a narrow concentration, like tiling floors or sanding drywall, which increases production speed. People without any background in construction can become skilled laborers in two weeks, according to [Myles Biggs, general manager of Ritz-Craft Corp.’s Pennsylvania construction facility.]

Source: Bloomberg
Reprints

Related Articles

Here are the 3 hottest housing markets of 2016

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Realtor.com: These are the top 10 suburban housing hotspots

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Orlando home sales soar 40% higher month-over-month

Fannie Mae: Meaningful economic growth appears unlikely in 2017

Builder confidence subsides slightly in April

And the most competitive housing market in March is…

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 