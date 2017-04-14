Lending People Movers The Ticker

CIVIC Financial Services names William Tessar CEO and president

Tessar brings more than 30 years of experience to CIVIC

April 14, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Civic Financial Services William Tessar
Board Room

CIVIC Financial Services has hired William Tessar as its new president and CEO.

Tessar brings more than 30 years of mortgage experience to CIVIC and brings a record of successfully growing lending operations. Prior to joining CIVIC, he founded and served as president at three lending companies. One of these companies, Capital Line, was recognized in California as a top originating brokerage.

In 2007, Capital Line merged with Skyline Home Loans and Tessar was named president of retail lending. During his 10 years of service at Skyline, he scaled the organization from a retail mortgage company funding $40 million per month into a multi-channel originator with $3.5B funded annually.

“Bill’s leadership, talent and history of success has already made him a key addition to the CIVIC family,” said Jim Helfrich, co-founder and partner of CIVIC. “His vision and execution track record is exactly what CIVIC needs as we enter our next chapter. His appointment is a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry.”

As president and CEO, Tessar will focus on improving the loan process and making the sales and operations teams work cohesively. “Our customers will see the immediate benefits of streamlined processes that result in flawless execution and superior service,” he said.   

In making the decision to join CIVIC, Tessar cited the combination of CIVIC’s parent companies, stating that Wedgewood’s vertically-integrated fix and flip business and HMC’s prowess in non-performing loan acquisition makes CIVIC the biggest mortgage opportunity he’s seen in the last 30 years of lending.

“CIVIC has access to some of the lowest cost of capital in the industry due to the fact that we de-lever risk in a unique, proprietary way while being best-in-class on valuation as well as a market leader in default resolution,” he said.

william-tessar

Reprints

Related Articles

William Demchak named next PNC Financial CEO

OrangeGrid names Michele McCoy vice president of business development

Naugatuck Valley names interim president, CEO

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Assurant names Jerry Rowell managing director of field services

Redfin: These are the best college towns to buy an investment property

Ally Bank to mortgage lenders: Gotta spend money to make money

Redfin: U.S. home prices, sales show strong gains as housing shortage continues

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 