Lending The Ticker

Did the NSA spy on Middle East banks using the SWIFT network?

New release from hacker group suggests U.S. compromised elements of global banking system

April 14, 2017
Sarah Wheeler
KEYWORDS cyber breach Cyber security cyberattack NSA SWIFT
digital

Banks are under cyber attack from every side, including, if you believe the latest claim from the Shadow Brokers hacking group, the National Security Agency.

In the case of the NSA, the latest data dump from the Shadow Brokers suggests the NSA’s motive was to surveil banking activity in the Middle East, not steal money, but any breach of security of the global messaging system could have significant consequences.

Wired has an in-depth article on the revelation. From the article:

Friday morning, the Shadow Brokers published documents that—if legitimate—show just how thoroughly US intelligence has compromised elements of the global banking system. The new leak includes evidence that the NSA hacked into EastNets, a Dubai-based firm that oversees payments in the global SWIFT transaction system for dozens of client banks and other firms, particularly in the Middle East. The leak includes detailed lists of hacked or potentially targeted computers, including those belonging to firms in Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Syria, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories. 

SWIFT is an international messaging network used by 10,000 banks in 212 countries to send information about financial transactions, including money transfers.

Hackers compromised the system in March 2016 — stealing the computer credentials of a SWIFT operator in Bangladesh —to send messages to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that resulted in the theft of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank.  

Then SWIFT warned banks in an October 2016 letter, reported by Reuters here, about continued cyber attacks on the system, which have gotten even more sophisticated.

The attacks and new hacking tactics underscore the continuing vulnerability of the SWIFT messaging network, which handles trillions of dollars in fund transfers daily.

"The threat is very persistent, adaptive and sophisticated – and it is here to stay," SWIFT said in the November letter to client banks, seen by Reuters.

Now it seems that the NSA gained access to SWIFT customer accounts through one of SWIFT's service bureaus to monitor money flow in the Middle East, although EastNets has denied the claim. The From the Wired article:

“This is the equivalent of hacking all the banks in the region without having to hack them individually,” says Suiche, founder of UAE-based incident response and forensics startup Comae Technologies. “You have access to all their transactions.”

Source: Wired
Reprints

Related Articles

Here's some good news about the mortgage industry

CFPB to spy on banks?

Here's an entirely new way to hijack a bank

Screen-shot-2016-10-25-at-104756-am
Sarah Wheeler joined HousingWire in November 2013 as Content Editor, serving HousingWire and HousingWire.com. She was promoted to Magazine Editor in May 2015. Sarah brings extensive experience in both newspaper journalism and marketing.

Recent Articles by Sarah Wheeler

Here's an entirely new way to hijack a bank

Cutting housing off at the knees

Here's what's wrong with the CFPB's practice of regulating through enforcement

Here's some good news about the mortgage industry

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 