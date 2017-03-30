Real Estate The Ticker

Zillow launching RealEstate.com, new site focused on Millennials

New website set to launch in May

March 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Zillow Group, an online real estate company, is set to launch its latest real estate website: RealEstate.com.

The website will launch in May 2017 and will offer a new search experience that’s designed to reach Millennial homebuyers.

The website will draw its listings directly from multiple listings services, real estate brokerages and franchisors. Real estate agents will receive the same services they currently have on Zillow and Trulia.

Zillow conducted a study showing 70% of Millennials report using a real estate agent, find their real estate agent online and evaluate agents using online reviews.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time thinking about millennials, how they approach real estate and the experience they expect during the search process,” Zillow Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Wacksman said. “We know from our own research they are driving the housing market as half of homebuyers in the U.S. are under 36 years old.”

“This represents a huge opportunity for agents to connect with this growing audience of buyers,” Wacksman said. “RealEstate.com is designed with the millennial shopper in mind and will provide another way for them to connect with an agent.”

Zillow will announce more details when it launches its site in May. The new URL was acquired as part of Zillow’s acquisition of Trulia. The domain name currently redirects to Trulia.com, but will be redirected to its own website in May.  

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire.

