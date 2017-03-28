ATTOM launches new housing marketing product

ATTOM Data Solutions, a fused property database, announced today the launch of a new product that will identify properties with a high likelihood of selling within 30 days of an indicated settlement date.

The product will also provide leads on those moving out of the home and leads on people moving into the home. All leads will show an expected settlement date and can be sent to clients in a daily feed Monday through Friday. This will allow for timely marketing to pre-movers and new homeowners.

“Before releasing this new lead product, we performed rigorous internal testing against our nationwide sales deed data to calibrate how indicative the leads were of closed sales transactions,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said.

“Based on analysis of sales data over the past three years, we found that purchase leads are highly indicative, with more than 60% of the purchase leads matching to a closed sale even within just 30 days of the identified settlement date provided in the lead, and 76% of the purchase leads matching to a closed sale within 90 days of the identified settlement date,” Barber said.

Using data from the ATTOM Data Warehouse, which houses national tax assessor property characteristics data along with deed, mortgage, foreclosure and neighborhood data for over 150 million U.S. properties, leads can also be appended with hundreds of fields of information. That information includes property and current owner information, demographic information or analytics that empower highly precise targeting for direct marketing campaigns.