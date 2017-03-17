Investments Lending Servicing

Freddie Mac sells $667 million in NPLs to private investors

Familiar names in buyer pool

March 17, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Freddie Mac Non-performing loan non-performing loan sale non-performing mortgage NPL NPL sale NPLs Pretium Mortgage Credit Partners I Loan Acquisition Rushmore Loan Management Services Upland Mortgage Acquistion Company
house case

As its fellow government-sponsored enterprise did earlier in the week, Freddie Mac announced Friday that it is selling hundreds of millions of dollars in non-performing loans to a familiar series of private investors.

First, it was Fannie Mae’s turn to sell off 9,400 non-performing loans that carry an unpaid principal balance of $1.68 billion.

Then, Freddie Mac announced that it is selling 3,621 non-performing loans that carry an unpaid principal balance of $667 million.

In the sale, which Freddie Mac first announced last month, three private investors bought up the non-performing loans.

All three of the winning bidders, Pretium Mortgage Credit Partners I Loan AcquisitionUpland Mortgage Acquisition Company II, and Rushmore Loan Management Services, are repeat buyers of NPLs from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Last year, for example, those three investors bought $1 billion in NPLs from Freddie Mac in one sale.

According to Freddie Mac, this latest NPL pool was split into four smaller “geographically diverse” pools. Investors had the “flexibility” to bid on each pool individually or a combination of pools, Freddie Mac said.

Freddie Mac said that the loans in this sale are “deeply delinquent,” having been delinquent for more than two years, on average.

Freddie Mac also said that given the deep delinquency of the loans, the borrowers “have likely been evaluated previously for or are already in various stages of loss mitigation, including modification or other alternatives to foreclosure, or are in foreclosure.”

The pool of NPLs also includes mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent. Loans that were modified and became delinquent make up approximately 50% of the aggregate pool balance, Freddie Mac said.

Additionally, the aggregate pool has a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 89%, based on Broker Price Opinion.

Per details from Freddie Mac, Pretium Mortgage Credit Partners I Loan Acquisition was the winning bidder on two of the pools, totaling $314.4 million in unpaid principal balance.

Pool #1 consists of 1,171 loans with an unpaid principal balance of $203 million. The collateralized LTV range of the loans is less than 90%. The BPO CLTV on the loans is 71%.

The loans in Pool #1 have an average loan balance of $173,300 and are an average of 31 months delinquent.

Pool #2 consists of 700 loans with an unpaid principal balance of $111.4 million. The collateralized LTV range of the loans is less than 90%. The BPO CLTV on the loans is 69%.

The loans in Pool #2 have an average loan balance of $159,100 and are an average of 20 months delinquent.

Upland Mortgage Acquisition Company II was the wining bidder for Pool #3, which consists of 830 loans with an unpaid principal balance of $171.2 million. The collateralized LTV range of the loans is greater than or equal to 90% and less than 110%. The BPO CLTV on the loans is 99%.

The loans in Pool #3 have an average loan balance of $206,300 and are an average of 26 months delinquent.

Rushmore Loan Management Services was the wining bidder for Pool #4, which consists of 920 loans with an unpaid principal balance of $181.4 million. The collateralized LTV range of the loans is greater than or equal to 110%. The BPO CLTV on the loans is 136%.

The loans in Pool #4 have an average loan balance of $197,200 and are an average of 26 months delinquent.

According to Freddie Mac, the transaction is expected to settle in May 2017, and servicing will be transferred post-settlement.

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac sells off $1 billion in NPLs to familiar private investors

Freddie Mac sells off $706 million in non-performing loans to private investors

Fannie Mae sells $1 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

In major reversal, U.S. sides with PHH, calls CFPB structure unconstitutional

Newly appointed Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic resigns from Freddie Mac board

Here's what Ben Carson thinks about the proposed $6.2 billion HUD budget cut

Urban Institute: HUD watchdog is wrong on borrower-financed down payment programs

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.