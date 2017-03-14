Real Estate The Ticker

ATTOM Data Solutions partners with Clear Capital to add MLS info

Will now provide more comprehensive coverage

March 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
ATTOM Data Solutions, a fused property database, announced its new partnership with Clear Capital, a technology company providing analytics and data to the real estate valuations industry.

This new partnership will allow for Multiple Listing Service analytics to be available for licensing to ATTOM clients.

“Thanks to its relationships with local independent brokers and valuation experts in all markets, Clear Capital has established connections with MLS boards across the country, uniquely positioning it to build a national MLS analytics program,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. “By adding Clear Capital’s MLS solution, ATTOM can now provide its customers with the most comprehensive and compliant coverage available in the marketplace.”

To demonstrate this, ATTOM created a heat map to show the extent and location of its coverage:

Click to Enlarge

ATTOM

(Source: ATTOM Data Solutions)

The new MLS solution will complement ATTOM’s current real estate data on more than 150 million U.S. residential and commercial properties.

“This partnership forms a perfect union between two organizations focused on providing data and analytics solutions to inform decision making,” said Kevin Marshall, Clear Capital president and co-founder.

Clear Capital’s MLS program produces analytics on properties, updated every 15 minutes to an hour and covers 85% of the nation. Each record will also include an ATTOM ID, which allows bulk licensing customers to link the listing information to public record data and other real estate data available at the property level in the ATTOM Data Warehouse.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire.

