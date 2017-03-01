Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Whiteboard Mortgage Software

New technology allows lenders to leverage business strategies across enterprise

March 1, 2017
Whiteboard Mortgage Software
 

LENDING

Whiteboard Mortgage Software created a product whose primary goal is helping mortgage professionals close more loans, create better relationships and increase referrals by automatically staying in touch with their contacts through the entire loan origination process.

The new technology allows lenders to install and leverage dynamic business strategies across their entire enterprise, maintain all sales, marketing, and follow-up campaigns while ensuring company-wide compliance. Whiteboard Mortgage CRM features daily dashboards, real-time reports, and hundreds of ready-made campaigns and templates.

whiteboardmortgage.com

 

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.