2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Whiteboard Mortgage Software

Whiteboard Mortgage Software



LENDING

Whiteboard Mortgage Software created a product whose primary goal is helping mortgage professionals close more loans, create better relationships and increase referrals by automatically staying in touch with their contacts through the entire loan origination process.

The new technology allows lenders to install and leverage dynamic business strategies across their entire enterprise, maintain all sales, marketing, and follow-up campaigns while ensuring company-wide compliance. Whiteboard Mortgage CRM features daily dashboards, real-time reports, and hundreds of ready-made campaigns and templates.

whiteboardmortgage.com