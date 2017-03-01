Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortgage Cadence

Enterprise-grade loan origination technology to manage compliance

March 1, 2017
Mortgage Cadence

 

LENDING

Mortgage Cadence is a one-stop shop mortgage technology solution designed for point-of-sale through post-closing.

Mortgage Cadence’s full array of enterprise-grade loan origination technology allows lenders to manage compliance and to close more loans efficiently.

Solutions offered by the company include the Loan Fulfillment Center, which targets out-of-the-box retail mortgage lending; the Enterprise Lending Center, which is built on ACE, Mortgage Cadence’s proprietary, mortgage-specific rules engine, and  Borrower Center, an intuitive online origination tool that gives prospective homebuyers a step-by-step walk through of the mortgage application process.

The company also offers Document Center, an automated dynamic document preparation and delivery solution, and Imaging Center, an electronic document imaging and management system which collects, classifies, organizes, and distributes loan-related documents. 

mortgagecadence.com

