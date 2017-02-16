Lending The Ticker

Chase moves into digital mortgages with help from Roostify

Slated to release online home loan later this year

February 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Chase Chase Mortgage Digital innovation digital mortgages
digital colors

Chase announced on Thursday it’s launching a digital mortgage platform, allowing customers to track a loan application through closing entirely online or from any mobile device.

Chase is adding its name to a growing list of mortgage lenders going digital, as the housing industry steps up its game to meet the needs of consumers.

Kelly Adkisson, managing director for Accenture's Credit Consulting Practice in North America, noted in an interview at the end of last year, that the pace of technology in the industry is faster than it's ever been. 

Adkisson explained that Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortgage really pushed the technology innovation conversation to another level and forced companies to start doing something on the digital side.

In collaboration with Roostify, a mortgage technology provider, the new Chase digital platform was created to improve the customer experience through mobile accessibility, digital updates, eSign capabilities, and direct interactions with Chase mortgage professionals.

“We and Chase have a shared vision to bring a straightforward, more transparent mortgage experience to more consumers than ever before,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO of Roostify. “We are very excited to partner with Chase as they look to help customers with one of life’s most important purchases.”

According to the announcement, Chase plans to launch the technology later this year, creating a simpler, faster, and more transparent home financing experience for consumers.

“Digital technology is reshaping the mortgage industry and is rapidly influencing how consumers make purchases today,” said Mike Weinbach, CEO of Chase Mortgage. “This platform will allow us to be where more of our customers are, which is online and on their phones, while still offering the option to work with us in person if they prefer.”

Weinbach stated in a note sent to employees that the “new digital offering is a big moment for our business and more importantly for our customers. We’re incredibly proud of the work that’s been done to date and look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Genworth, Roostify partner to make mortgage insurance more digital

Guardian Mortgage launches complete digital mortgage

Sindeo launches 5-minute digital mortgage

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Housing starts begin year slightly lower

SoftBank to take over Fortress Investment Group

Mortgage delinquencies edge slightly higher from record lows

Homebuilder confidence slightly declines, moves closer to normal levels

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.