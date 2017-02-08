Real Estate Valuations

Housing shortage and high home prices hit these 10 markets hardest

Trulia report shows most mismatched markets

February 8, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Home Price housing inventory Mismatched markets Starter home Trulia
House

Shortage of inventory and high home prices continue to make headlines, and the gap between what buyers want and what is available on the market continues to grow.

Home buyers are encountering difficulty in locating a home in their price range. In fact, 58.5% of Americans in the market to buy a home over the past two years said the process was either somewhat or very competitive, according to a new report from Trulia.

Trulia rated the top 10 mismatched markets to show the difficulty homebuyers face when finding a home. Market mismatch is the company’s measure of search interest versus available listings. It’s the difference between the price point where the bulk of searches occur and the average price point of listed properties. For example, if 60% of buyers are searching for starter homes but only 40% of listings are starter homes, the market mismatch score for starter homes would be 20.

The greatest deficit occurred in starter homes and trade-up homes with shortfalls of 5.7 and 5.3 percentage points respectively. In the premium price category, however, there was a surplus of 11 percentage points.

Of the largest 100 metros in the U.S., here are the top 10 most mismatched markets and their score:

10. Tampa, St. Petersburg, Florida – 12.2

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 28.9%
  • Versus starter home listings: 16.7%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 30.9%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 24.8%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 40.2%
  • Versus premium home listings: 58.5%

florida

9. San Antonio, Texas – 12.3

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 12.2%
  • Versus starter home listings: 5.8%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 32.5%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 20.5%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 55.3%
  • Versus premium home listings: 73.3%

8. Grand Rapids, Michigan – 13.1

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 28.4%
  • Versus starter home listings: 20.4%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 29.4%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 17.7%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 42.2%
  • Versus premium home listings: 61.9%

7. Greenville, South Carolina – 13.4

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 20.5%
  • Versus starter home listings: 13.3%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 31.7%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 18.9%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 47.8%
  • Versus premium home listings: 67.8%

6. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida – 14

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 23.9%
  • Versus starter home listings: 14%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 34.2%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 23.1%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 41.9%
  • Versus premium home listings: 62.9%

Florida beach sand water

5. Fort Worth, Texas – 14.3

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 19.5%
  • Versus starter home listings: 9.6%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 28.9%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 17.3%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 51.7%
  • Versus premium home listings: 73.1%

4. Raleigh, North Carolina – 14.9

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 24%
  • Versus starter home listings: 10%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 37.4%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 29.1%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 38.6%
  • Versus premium home listings: 60.9%

3. Charlotte, North Carolina – 15.1

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 20.3%
  • Versus starter home listings: 11.3%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 34.1%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 20.4%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 45.6%
  • Versus premium home listings: 68.3%

large

2. Houston, Texas – 17.3

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 17%
  • Versus starter home listings: 5.7%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 33.8%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 19.1%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 49.2%
  • Versus premium home listings: 75.2%

1. Dallas, Texas – 17.5

  • Percentage of searches for starter homes: 18.1%
  • Versus starter home listings: 6.2%
  • Percentage of searches for trade-up homes: 32%
  • Versus trade-up home listings: 17.6%
  • Percentage of searches for premium homes: 49.9%
  • Versus premium home listings: 76.2%

skyline

Reprints

Related Articles

Home price increases speed up in third quarter, hit new peak

Realtors pick their top 10 hottest housing markets for 2017

Home price appreciation in hardest-hit states picks up

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Here’s the easiest way for Trump to fire CFPB Director Cordray

Ellie Mae: Millennial women more likely to leverage FHA loans

Seattle cuts ties with Wells Fargo over controversial oil pipeline, etc.

Housing confidence takes a turn, ends 5-month decline

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.