EXCLUSIVE: Matt Martin steps aside as CEO of Chronos Solutions

At the age of 22, Matt Martin co-founded Matt Martin Real Estate Management, which was named to Inc. magazine’s 2012 list of America’s 500 fastest-growing companies.

In 2015, the company rebranded as Chronos Solutions to help reflect its expanded offerings, which include HOA solutions, accelerated asset liquidation, REO asset management among other services.

In 2016, he was named a HousingWire Rising Star.

Now, in an internal memo, obtained exclusively by HousingWire, Martin (pictured, right, in red tie) will step aside, become chairman, and let someone else take control of the day-to-day operations at Chronos.

Mark Hikel (pictured, right, in blue shirt), who joined the company in July with the acquisition of UPF Services, will take over the role as CEO.

“Many of our executives have had the chance to work directly with Mark since that time. He has impressed us all with his leadership, vision and operating discipline, and I believe he will be an excellent CEO for Chronos,” Martin said in a message to Chronos staff.

“As part of the natural evolution of our management team, I will move into the role of Chairman of Chronos Solutions. I will be very involved with the company in all material respects, but I will not be managing day to day operations of Chronos. My own involvement with the company will continue to be full time, but will now focus on business development and strategy.”

Martin is known in the mortgage industry for enthusiastically setting the strategic direction of the company, including market and product development, M&A, client expansion, and developing an environment and culture to recruit and retain top-tier talent.

“It is a privilege and an honor to lead and serve this company. While we have seen great success, we must be committed to do more. Our industry does not respect tradition, it respects and rewards innovation. This is a critical time for the industry and for Chronos Solutions. Make no mistake we are headed for great success,” said Hikel, in a separate internal communication with the Chronos team.

"We are a results driven organization providing exceptional value to our partners in the real estate industry. We are committed to being the partner of choice by providing industry leading execution and innovative solutions, while fostering a collaborative and engaging environment for our team members," he added.