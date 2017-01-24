Investments Lending Real Estate

Blackstone's Invitation Homes prepares $1.5 billion IPO

Will sell 77 million shares in single-family rental operator

January 24, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Blackstone Blackstone Group Initial public offering Invitation Homes IPO single-family rental homes single-family rental market single-family rental securitizations single-family rentals
New York City stock

The initial public offering for Blackstone Group’s single-family rental operator, Invitation Homes, is one step closer to reality, as the company disclosed the terms of its initial public offering on Monday.

Per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Invitation Homes will offer 77 million shares in its IPO, with an estimated share price of between $18 and $21 per share.

According to a report from Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused ETFs, Invitation Homes’ IPO will raise approximately $1.5 billion.

Additionally, at the midpoint of the expected price range, Invitation Homes would have a fully diluted market value of $5.9 billion and an enterprise value of $11.8 billion, Renaissance Capital said in its report.

While Invitation Homes is offering up 77 million shares, Blackstone will still be the company’s majority owner once the IPO is concluded.

According to the company’s SEC filing, the IPO will cover 25.49% of the shares in Invitation Homes, while the company’s previous owners will retain 74.51% of the company’s shares.

Another interesting piece of Invitation Homes IPO is the fact that its doing so with the backing of Fannie Mae, as noted in the Wall Street Journal.

From the WSJ report:

Fannie Mae has agreed to backstop up to $1 billion in debt from the country’s largest owner of single-family rental homes, the first time the government-sponsored entity has agreed to guarantee the debt of an institutional owner of single-family houses.

Fannie Mae’s involvement is a sign that it believes homeownership will remain out of reach for many Americans and that Wall Street’s housing wager will be become a long-term business, not just an opportunistic trade made after the foreclosure crisis.

The support represents a shift from about four years ago, when Fannie’s regulator blocked another government-sponsored entity from backing bulk buyers of foreclosed homes. Fannie’s support will likely make it cheaper for buyers like Blackstone to add homes in the future.

As the company’s prospectus notes, Invitation Homes has significantly grown since its founding in 2012.

Invitation Homes now has more than 48,000 homes in its portfolio, making it the largest single-family rental operator in the U.S.

The company has properties in 13 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, and Tampa.

Two of the companies biggest markets are Southern California, which it defines as Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, and San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos; and South Florida, which it defines as Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, Key West, Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach.

Those two areas alone make up more than 25% of the company’s revenue.

Overall, Invitation Homes’ portfolio of homes is 95% occupied.

Renaissance Capital said that it expects Invitation Homes’ IPO to price next week.

To read Invitation Homes full prospectus, click here.

Reprints

Related Articles

Blackstone reportedly files to take Invitation Homes public

Blackstone reportedly plans to take Invitations Homes public

Invitation Homes prepping new single-family rental securitization

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

ServiceLink fined $65 million for LPS foreclosure deficiencies

JPMorgan Chase officially reaches $53 million settlement for lending discrimination

Societe Generale fined $50 million for pre-crisis RMBS fraud

JPMorgan Chase reportedly agrees to $55 million settlement for discriminatory lending

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.