[Video] Trump wants to cut all regulation by 75%

Will housing rules be a chunk of the percentage?

January 23, 2017
Brena Swanson
President Donald Trump announced in a meeting with business leaders on Monday that he plans to cut regulations by 75% or more, according to an article in CNBC by Jacob Pramuk.

Trump didn’t speak to any rules specifically, instead saying, “We are going to be cutting regulation massively. Now we’re going to have regulation, and it’ll be just as strong and just as good and just protective of the people as the regulation we have right now. The problem with the regulation we have right now is that you can’t do anything.” 

In the short time that he has been in office, Trump has making looking at regulation a top priority. This week’s Monday Morning Cup of Coffee highlighted Trump’s major regulatory move on Friday night when he signed an executive order seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act. An exective order doesn't change the existing law, but does change the enforcement of the law, a course of action that could just as easily be applied to mortgage legislation like Dodd-Frank.

But while didn’t specially call out the housing market in his meeting on Monday, he’s already announced some plans for Dodd-Frank.

Shortly after winning the election, Trump’s transition team posted his plans for the first days in office, which included his plan to “dismantle” the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

The website calls Dodd-Frank a “sprawling and complex piece of legislation that has unleashed hundreds of new rules and several new bureaucratic agencies,” including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

