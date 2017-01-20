Lending The Ticker

Nonbanks dominate FHA-backed mortgages

Is this good or bad for the industry?

January 20, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS FHA FHA-backed mortgage Nonbank
houses

Nonbank’s share of Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages crossed $1 trillion for the first time in November 2016, according to an article in The Wall Street Journal by Annamaria Andriotis.

The news, while positive for nonbanks, is causing some in the industry to question the consequences nonbanks face if the industry undergoes any future stress. 

A study from 2015 by a senior fellow and a researcher at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard’s Kennedy School posted that the nonbank market share of agency purchase mortgage originations was growing at an astronomical pace, moving from 27% in mid-2012 to 48% in late 2014.

The article gave an update on the situation, stating that in the first three quarters of 2016, banks accounted for 9% of mortgage dollars originated by the FHA’s top 50 lenders, versus 62% for all of 2010.

From the article:

Ginnie Mae head Ted Tozer, who is leaving his position Friday, has said nonbank lenders may lack the financial wherewithal to withstand future stress in housing. In the worst-case scenario, problems could saddle taxpayers with losses.

“This is the biggest shift in mortgage lending since the savings-and-loans debacle in the 1980s,” Tozer said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. The biggest nonbank FHA lenders include companies such as Quicken Loans Inc., Freedom Mortgage Corp. and Guild Mortgage Co.

However, not everyone agrees with Tozer.

From the article:

Mortgage bankers say Tozer’s concerns, while well meaning, are overblown. “It would take a significant rise in delinquencies to get to the place he’s talking about,” said Pete Mills, senior vice president of residential policy and member engagement at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Tozer’s “concerns are valid in general because banks do have deeper pockets than nonbanks,” said David Battany, executive vice president of capital markets at Guild Mortgage. But he added, “We view that we are adequately capitalized to make advances in high-default scenarios.”

Source: WSJ
Reprints

Related Articles

Nonbanks pounce on mortgage market

Mortgage lending continues seismic shift from large banks to nonbanks

Ginnie Mae reevaluates nonbank rules

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Borrowers: This is how the FHA mortgage insurance premium suspension impacts you

Industry reacts: Is Trump's suspension of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut good or bad?

HUD suspends FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac stock hangs in the balance after Mnuchin privatization talks

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.