U.S. Bank promotes new chief marketing officer

Will oversee business line advertising

January 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
U.S. Bank recently announced it will promote Beth McDonnell to the new role of senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

In her new role, McDonnell will oversee all corporate and business line advertising and marketing efforts. She will also set the direction for the company’s brand, reputation, social and sponsorship activities, the company said.

McDonnell joined U.S. Bank in 2014 as the head of brand strategy and reputation.

“Beth is a passionate advocate for the U.S. Bank brand and is committed to building and enhancing our presence in every market we reach,” said Kate Quinn, U.S. Bank executive vice president and chief strategy and reputation officer. “Beth has made a tremendous impact on our organization since joining U.S. Bank and will be a remarkable leader in this new capacity.”

McDonnell brings nearly 30 years of experience in advertising, brand, communications and marketing to her new position. Before joining U.S. Bank, she worked as vice president of brand, advertising and marketing at Anthem.

She also spent almost 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility in advertising, communications and marketing at UnitedHealthcare and subsidiaries of PacifiCare/Secure Horizons.

Kelsey Ramírez

