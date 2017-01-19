Lending The Ticker

MBA’s political action committee elects new chairman

Will spearhead advocacy efforts for mortgage industry

January 19, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
The Mortgage Bankers Association named a new chairman to its political action committee, MORPAC.

Rick Arvielo, New American Funding CEO and Co-Founder will join MORPAC for the 2017 to 2018 election cycle. He will be responsible for spearheading advocacy efforts in the federal political system on behalf of the mortgage industry.

“MBA is fortunate that Rick has agreed to serve as Chairman of MORPAC,” MBA Chairman Rodrigo Lopez said. “His leadership skills, relationships within the industry, and work ethic will ensure that he will build upon the overwhelming success already established by his predecessors.”

Arvielo will seek to work with the MBA’s Mortgage Action Alliance Chairman Gene Lugat in order to increase awareness and participation in MAA.

“It’s a great privilege to serve as MORPAC’s Chairman,” Arvielo said. “The committee plays a vital role in our political process so I look forward to working toward unifying our industry by creating one voice.”

“It’s important that we are united so that the mortgage industry continues its forward progression to expand opportunities for sustainable home ownership to a broader universe of homeowners,” he said.

Arvielo will attend his first MORPAC meeting as chairman on Tuesday in Palm Springs, California.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire.

