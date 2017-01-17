Lending The Ticker

Ellie Mae names PwC premier consulting partner

Part of Ellie Mae’s Pro consulting partner program

January 17, 2017
Brena Swanson
PricewaterhouseCoopers joined Ellie Mae’s Pro consulting partner program as a Premier Partner.

According to Ellie Mae, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution while providing advisory services and support from PwC.

“With regulatory changes and the opportunity to automate much of the end-to-end loan processes, there is a huge opportunity for growth in the residential mortgage technology segment,” said David Sisko, principal with PwC.

There are three tiers in Ellie Mae’s consulting partner program, which includes “select” and “elite.” The premier level is offered by invitation only, with PwC being Ellie Mae’s first Premier Partner in the program.

“This new joint business relationship combines the strength of Ellie Mae’s powerful mortgage technology and implementation expertise coupled with the advisory and consulting capabilities that PwC is widely known for,” said Kathleen Shea Haley, vice president of professional services at Ellie Mae.

“Our alliance gives our customers the tools, support and resources they need to speed implementation of Encompass and improves their long-term efficiency,” she continued. 

