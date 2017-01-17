Lending

Senate Democrats to Trump: Do not fire CFPB director, you've been warned

"Why would Trump want to go after the bureau in his first week of office?"

January 17, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Charles Schumer Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Elizabeth Warren Randy Neugebauer Richard Cordray Sherrod Brown
CFPB

Senate Democrats are adamantly fighting back against growing calls for President-elect Donald Trump to fire Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray.

On a press call on Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Banking Committee Ranking Member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, reinforced previous calls that firing Cordray would shatter Trump’s promise to keep Wall Street accountable.  

In conjunction with the call, the three senators, along with other Senate Banking Committee Democrats, sent to a letter to Cordray, praising him for his outstanding work as director of the CFPB, emphasizing the need for his leadership at the agency in Trump’s Administration.

Last week, Trump met with former Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Texas, since he is considering Neugebauer to run the CFPB. While Neugebauer has yet to be offered the job, no other candidates are being looked at yet.

However, right now, Neugebauer can only take over the CFPB if Trump fires Cordray when he takes office. And under current law, the president may only remove the director for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Warren emphasized during the call that “no agency has been fired for cause. It’s an extreme and unprecedented step.”

“To make it clear,” Warren said. “Under Richard Cordray, the CFPB is doing its job on behalf of the American people. The CFPB is working, and Cordray has been a successful leader of the agency.”

She noted that at some point there will be a different president, and at that point, that president can appoint someone. However, “right now, we have someone who stands up for the consumer. We want to hang onto that person, as the law requires,” she said.

Schumer equated firing Cordray to there being no cop on the beat. “The person fighting the same regulatory that sparked the Great Recession would be gone,” he said.

And if Trump did select Neugebauer to replace Cordray, Schumer said it would be the equivalent of putting a sharped toothed fox in the chicken coop and putting the biggest arsonists in the firehouse.

Brown rhetorically asked, “Why would Trump want to go after the bureau in his first week of office?” And if he did, Senate Democratic wouldn’t let him go easily

“If he tries to act outside of the law, there would be a real battle in court,” said Warren. “This isn’t the thing where he can say you’re fired and cut to commercial.”

Schumer said, “If trump intends to keep any of his promises, he would keep Richard Cordray as his CFPB director.

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump eyes former Rep. Randy Neugebauer to eventually lead CFPB

Democrats won’t let CFPB Director Cordray go without a fight

Elizabeth Warren pledges to fight Trump, Republicans on Dodd-Frank, CFPB

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

MBA: Mortgage applications post quiet start to 2017

SoFi officially licensed to lend in New York

Ellie Mae names PwC premier consulting partner

Movement Mortgage CEO: Steven Mnuchin was not a "foreclosure king"

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.