Investments Lending

JPMorgan Chase blows earnings estimate out of the water

Mortgage banking declines

January 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Earnings earnings per share JP Morgan Chase Net income Revenue
JPMorgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase reported its fourth quarter earnings today about 20% higher than it was expected to.

The bank reported earnings of $1.71 per share. That’s $0.29 more than Briefing.com’s estimate of $1.42 per share. This is an increase of 8% from last quarter’s $1.58 per share, and an increase of 30% from last year’s $1.32 per share.

Earlier this week, Briefing.com projected JPMorgan’s net income to come in at $5.14 billion, but today it reported a net income of $6.7 billion. That’s up 7% from last quarter’s $6.2 billion and 24% from last year’s $5.4 billion.

Although the bank profited overall, it’s mortgage banking sector actually saw significant declines during the third quarter. Mortgage banking revenue came in at $1.69 billion a decrease of 10% from last quarter’s $1.87 billion. It was, however, a slight 1% increase from last year’s $1.68 billion.

The bank also beat out revenue estimates of $23.47 billion with its $24.33 billion, a decrease of 5% from last quarter’s $25.51 billion but up 2% from last year’s $23.75 billion.

Net interest income also increased 5% to $12.1 billion, however, similar to Bank of America’s earnings report, that number could come in even higher in the first quarter of 2017 after the higher interest rates have time to take effect.

Overall, the bank voiced optimism in its views of the U.S. economy.

“The U.S. economy may be building momentum,” JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said. “Looking ahead there is opportunity for good, rational and thoughtful policy decisions to be implemented, which would spur growth, create jobs for Americans across the income spectrum and help communities, and we are well positioned to play our part.”

Reprints

Related Articles

JPMorgan Chase beats 3Q16 revenue expectations

JPMorgan Chase beats expectations for Q2 earnings

First look at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase earnings

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Higher mortgage rates will hit hardest in these 5 counties

Consumer optimism slips to start 2017

Housing industry rallies around Ben Carson for HUD secretary

Bank of America earnings per share beat expectations, increase 48%

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.