Investments Lending The Ticker

First look at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase earnings

Marks start of fourth-quarter earnings season

January 12, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Bank of America earnings season financial sector JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo
globe economy

Friday marks the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season for the financial sector, with Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase kicking it off early Friday morning.  

Starting out, Wells Fargo is viewed as a great read on the pulse of the American economy since 97% of its revenue comes from the U.S, meaning investors will be paying close attention to the bank’s mortgage business, a briefing.com report explains.

Wells Fargo is projected to post revenue of $22.304 billion.

There are still a lot of factors on the line for Wells Fargo, as FBR Capital Markets & Co. points out.

FBR predicts that the stock “will remain range-bound until they are able to get more clarity into ongoing regulatory investigations, the recently announced independent audit, and the steps still needed to be taken in order to put the sales practice issue in the rear-view mirror.”

Without further details in those areas, FBR noted that sentiments over Wells Fargo fundamentals will likely drive bank shares.

As it stands, the bank is still cleaning up from its massive account scandal that involved 5,000 of the bank’s former employees opening as many as 2 million credit card and bank accounts without authorization in order to get sales bonuses.

The latest update from Wells Fargo on the matter outlines how the bank’s new pay plan is going to work, purposing a new system away from the method that got the bank into the account scandal.  

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase is project to post EPS of $1.43 and net income of $5.14 billion on revenue of $23.47 billion.

The briefing.com report noted that JPMorgan stock has rallied 26% since the elections, running to $86, which marks the best levels in the stock's history.

Projections aren’t too different for Bank of America, with the bank’s shares surging 43% since the election.

Bank of America is forecasted to report EPS of $0.38, net income of $4.05 billion, on revenue of $21.09 billion for the fourth quarter.

Reprints

Related Articles

Earnings preview: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citi kick-start earnings Tuesday

Low interest rates plague Bank of America, Wells Fargo earnings

Bank of America expected to disappoint in 2Q earnings

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

3 quick reactions to Ben Carson's confirmation hearing

Dow, S&P 500 face worst daily drop since October

Trump’s Treasury pick to divest assets after office confirmation

Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston found dead

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.