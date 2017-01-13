Investments Lending The Ticker

Bank of America earnings per share beat expectations, increase 48%

But rise in interest rates came too late to affect Q4

January 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Bank of America Earnings Net income net interest income Revenue
Bank of America

Bank of America released its earnings today, which came in higher than the already positive projection put out by Briefing.com.

Earlier this week, the company predicted BoA’s earnings per share would come in at $0.38, which it beat with $0.4 per share.  While this is down slightly from the third quarter, it is an increase of 48% from last year.

The net income came in at $4.7, an increase from the predicted $4.05 billion and up 43% from last year.

Revenue increased slightly under the predicted $21.09 billion to $19.99 billion, up 2.1% from last year. However, it is also down slightly from last quarter’s $21.6 billion.

Net interest income increased 6% in the fourth quarter to $10.3 billion, however this increase could be even more substantial in the first quarter of 2017.

"Strong client activity and good expense discipline created solid operating leverage again this quarter,” BoA Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said. “While the recent rise in interest rates came too late to impact fourth-quarter results, we expect to see a significant increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2017.”

The bank’s total mortgage production grew 29% in the fourth quarter to $21.9 billion, up from $17 billion last year.

Reprints

Related Articles

Bank of America earnings boosted by increase in mortgage banking

MGIC earnings beat expectations in Q3

JPMorgan Chase beats 3Q16 revenue expectations

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Higher mortgage rates will hit hardest in these 5 counties

Consumer optimism slips to start 2017

Housing industry rallies around Ben Carson for HUD secretary

JPMorgan Chase blows earnings estimate out of the water

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.