MBA stands with Ben Carson as HUD secretary

Urges committee to approve nomination ASAP

January 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Ben Carson

Ben Carson, former GOP presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon, will face Congress Thursday as they determine if he is fit to become the next secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In anticipation of the hearing, the Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO David Stevens wrote to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, urging it to approve Carson.

Not only does the MBA want Carson approved, but it urged the committee to approve him as soon as possible. Why? The MBA explains in its letter that HUD has critical issues it is ready to address with its new leader.

From the letter:

MBA believes that HUD needs to address several critical priorities in its management of the Federal Housing Administration, including enhancing the FHA’s efficiency and technology deployment, clarifying existing lender guidance, and ensuring the long-term financial stability of the FHA program.

The MBA stated that HUD will benefit from Carson’s fresh perspective. Stevens pointed out that Carson demonstrated through his career that he possesses the intellect to understand and respond to complex challenges.

Some are already providing expert guidance, as per this blog.

However, not everyone from the industry has been so welcoming. Many heavily criticized Trump’s pick for HUD secretary due to his lack of experience in the field.

Either way, Carson’s fate will be decided after his hearing with the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Thursday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

